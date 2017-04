SATURDAY IN THE PARK WELCOMES JOSS STONE

SATURDAY IN THE PARK WILL HAVE A NEW ORLEANS FLAIR TO IT WHEN THE ANNUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL TAKES PLACE JULY FIRST AT GRANDVIEW PARK.

R & B SOUL SINGER JOSS STONE WILL BE ONE OF THE HEADLINERS, ALONG WITH NEW ORLEANS FUNK PLAYER TROMBONE SHORTY AND ORLEANS AVENUE.

ALSO COMING TO SIOUX CITY FOR THE 27TH ANNUAL DAY LONG CONCERT WILL BE THE NEW ORLEANS BASED ROCK GROUP THE REVIVALISTS.

CONCERT PROMOTER DAVE BERNSTEIN WILL HOLD A NEWS CONFERENCE AT 10AM THIS MORNING TO ANNOUNCE MORE ACTS FOR THE FREE MUSIC FESTIVAL.