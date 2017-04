The Superintendent of the Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Sioux City has resigned to accept a new position.

The Diocese announced that Dr. Dan Ryan, has accepted the position of President at Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Dr. Ryan has been with the Diocese of Sioux City since July, 2009.

The search for Dr. Ryan’s successor will begin immediately.

Dr. Ryan will remain with the Diocese of Sioux City until June 30th.