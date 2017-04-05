HEELAN STUDENTS PACKAGE MEALS FOR HONDURAS

Over 900 high school and elementary students of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools gathered in the high school gym Wednesday to package meals for the poor in Honduras.

The project is an annual effort by local parochial school students.

Lexi Stolen is a Heelan senior who has helped put the meals together for several years:

Senior Nate Gobell has also packed the meals of enriched rice, dried vegetables and seasonings since he was a sixth grader:

The students worked in shifts from 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. to assemble over 111-thousand meals.

Heelan students have packaged a million meals in 8 years for the poor in Honduras.