FORMER WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR DIES AFTER ILLNESS

A former member of the Woodbury County Supervisors has died after battling a long illness.

64 year old Doug Walish of Sioux City, died Sunday at a Sioux City hospital.

Walish was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 1999 and served until 2010.

He was the board chairman in 2003, 2007 and 2008.

Walish also worked for Opportunities Unlimited and later for the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

The Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel is handling the funeral services for Walish.