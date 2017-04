FIRE AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY MARKET

updated 530pm 4/5/17

FIRE HAS DESTROYED A SOUTH SIOUX CITY BUSINESS.

THE FIRE AT THE LAOS ASIAN MARKET WAS REPORTED AROUND 10AM WEDNESDAY.

FIVE PEOPLE WERE INSIDE THE STORE WHEN THE FIRE STARTED AND ALL MADE IT OUTSIDE SAFELY.

THE STRUCTURE CONTINUED TO BURN INTO THE AFTERNOON AND THICK SMOKE COVERED THE HIGHWAY AT 9TH AND DAKOTA AVENUE, CAUSING TRAFFIC TO BE DETOURED.

NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME.

POWELL BROADCASTING’S TONY MICHAELS WAS ON THE SCENE OF THE FIRE THAT STARTED AROUND 10AM:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/SSCFIRE.mp3

OC…..10:30 THIS MORNING. :30

