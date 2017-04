ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF CHEROKEE TEEN

A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY MORNING HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A CHEROKEE, IOWA TEENAGER.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 15 YEAR OLD NICOLE PETERSON DIED WHEN THE CAR SHE WAS RIDING IN COLLIDED WITH A PICKUP TRUCK AT THE INTERSECTION OF 560TH STREET AND T AVENUE IN CHEROKEE COUNTY.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE DRIVER OF THE CAR, THE VICTIM’S TWIN SISTER, 15 YEAR OLD NATALIE PETERSON, FAILED TO YIELD THE RIGHT OF WAY AT THE UNCONTROLLED INTERSECTION AND WAS STRUCK ON THE PASSENGER SIDE BY THE ONCOMING PICKUP.

BOTH VEHICLES WENT INTO A DITCH.

NICOLE PETERSON WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. SHE WAS WEARING A SEAT BELT AND HER AIRBAG DID DEPLOY.

NATALIE PETERSON AND THE DRIVER OF THE PICKUP, 30 YEAR OLD ANDREW BIERMAN OF AURELIA, SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES.

THEY WERE ALSO WEARING SEATBELTS.