35TH & TAYLOR TO PLAY SATURDAY IN THE PARK

AN UP AND COMING ROCK GROUP FROM SIOUXLAND HAS BEEN ADDED TO THE SATURDAY IN THE PARK LINEUP.

EVENT PROMOTER DAVE BERNSTEIN SAYS 35TH AND TAYLOR WILL ALSO PERFORM AT THE DAY LONG MUSIC FESTIVAL ON JULY 1ST AT GRANDVIEW PARK:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/35TH.mp3

OC………… PSYCHED TO HAVE THEM. ;09

35TH AND TAYLOR RECENTLY OPENED FOR BON JOVI AT A CONCERT IN CHICAGO.

R & B SOUL SINGER JOSS STONE WILL HEADLINE THE SHOW, ALONG WITH TROMBONE SHORTY AND ORLEANS AVENUE.

ALSO COMING TO SIOUX CITY FOR THE 27TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL WILL BE THE REVIVALISTS.

NONE OF THOSE ACTS HAVE PLAYED SIOUX CITY BEFORE AND BERNSTEIN SAYS HE TRIES TO KEEP THINGS FRESH FOR LOCAL MUSIC FANS EACH YEAR:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/35TH2.mp3

OC…..AMAZING MUSIC. ;14

BERNSTEIN ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT THE GROUP JOHNNYSWIM WILL PERFORM ON THE BILL AND TWO MORE ACTS WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER, AS WELL AS MORE ACTS ON THE “ABE STAGE” LOCATED AT THE GRANDVIEW PARK ENTRANCE.