THE WOODBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL IN MOVILLE WAS PLACE ON LOCKDOWN BRIEFLY TUESDAY MORNING.

CAPTAIN TONY WINGERT OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS THERE WAS NO SPECIFIC THREAT TO STUDENTS OR THE SCHOOL, BUT THE LOCKDOWN WAS DONE AS A PRECAUTION BECAUSE OF A BURGLARY IN ANTHON:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/LOCKDOWN.mp3

OC……..WENT INTO LOCKDOWN. ;17

WINGERT SAYS DEPUTIES QUICKLY LOCATED THE STUDENT IN QUESTION:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/LOCKDOWN2.mp3

OC………LIFTED THE LOCKDOWN. ;16

THE BURGLARY REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.