KSCJ SIGNED ON THE AIR 90 YEARS AGO TODAY

KSCJ Radio is celebrating its 90th anniversary of serving Siouxland.

The station debuted at 1360 on your radio dial on April 4th of 1927, the year Babe Ruth would hit 60 home runs.

In the early days of the station, the “Town Crier” program was a forerunner of local news talk shows like “Hold The Phone” that eventually changed into our “Open Line” talk show.

Ray Grandle and Bill Grabau purchased the station in 1970 from the parent company of the Sioux City Journal and decided that “Open Line” should be issue oriented.

Mike Newhouse co-hosted “Open Line” for eight years:

Newhouse says it was Grandle that transformed “Open Line” into what it still is today.

KSCJ continues to serve Sioux City with “Open Line”, now hosted by Charlie Stone, and the only hourly local newscasts throughout the day.