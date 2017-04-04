IOWA TEACHERS UNION FILES LAWSUIT OVER CONTRACT LAW

Iowa’s teacher’s union filed a lawsuit today (Tuesday), challenging the new state law that restricts contracts talks for most public sector workers to just their base salary.

Iowa State Education Association president Tammy Wawro says the law is unconstitutional because there are now two classes of government workers in Iowa.

Public safety workers were allowed to continue negotiating over a wide range of issues.

The local union that represents teachers in the Davenport School District has joined the I-S-E-A’s lawsuit.

More than 34-thousand Iowa teachers are members of the Iowa State Education Association.

Radio Iowa