AUERBACHER RECALLS LIFE IN NAZI CONCENTRATION CAMP

Inge Auerbacher was just seven years old when she and her Jewish family were taken from their home in Nazi Germany and taken to a concentration camp.

She is now in her 80’s and is speaking at several events in Sioux City this week as part of the 12th annual Tolerance Week.

Auerbacher would live in the concentration camp until she was ten, enduring unimaginable hardships and losing many of her friends.

Auerbacher says it is hard for school students to relate to the Holocaust of World War Two when she speaks, so she uses something from her own childhood in her talk:

Inge’s father was a decorated veteran who served Germany in World War One, but because they were Jewish, his military service did not matter to Adolf Hitler:

After World War Two Auerbacher came to America and worked 38 years as a chemist.

She lives in New York and has written six books about her life and surviving the Holocaust.