HUNDREDS OF IOWANS AWAIT ORGAN DONATION

THERE ARE 700 IOWANS ON MEDICAL LISTS WAITING FOR AN ORGAN DONATION.

JOHN JORGENSEN IS THE LOCAL DONATIONS SERVICES COORDINATOR FOR THE IOWA DONOR NETWORK.

HE SAYS MORE PEOPLE ARE AWARE OF THE NEED AND ARE BECOMING ORGAN DONORS BY CHECKING YES WHEN THEY RENEW THEIR DRIVER’S LICENSE:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/DONOR.mp3

OC…….DONOR REGISTRY. :15

JORGENSEN SAYS ONE PERSON CAN IMPACT A NUMBER OF LIVES BY BECOMING AN ORGAN DONOR:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/DONOR2.mp3

OC………..LIFE OF OTHERS. ;11

JAY TABER WAS A FIREFIGHTER AND E-M-T IN GRIMES, IOWA.

HE CHOSE TO BE AN ORGAN DONOR AND WHEN HE DIED SUDDENLY IN 2012, HIS WIFE ALYSSA MADE SURE HER LATE HUSBAND’S WISHES TO SAVE OTHERS HELD TRUE:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/DONOR3.mp3

OC………..WAS AN EASY ONE. ;23

ALYSSA TABER STEUHM REMARRIED LAST MAY AND SAYS HER LATE HUSBAND’S ORGAN DONATION ALSO HELPED HER THROUGH HER GRIEF PROCESS:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/DONOR4.mp3

OC….. ALL OF THOSE THINGS. ;18

MERCY MEDICAL CENTER HELD A SPECIAL “DONATE LIFE” FLAG RAISING CEREMONY MONDAY TO BRING AWARENESS TO ORGAN DONATIONS.

YOU CAN ALSO REGISTER TO BE AN ORGAN DONOR ONLINE AT IOWA DONOR NETWORK DOT ORG.