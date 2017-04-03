GRASSLEY SPEAKS ON GORSUCH SUPREME COURT NOMINATION ADVANCING

The U-S Senate Judiciary Committee chaired by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley voted to approve Neil Gorsuch for the open seat on the Supreme Court Monday on an 11-9 vote.

Grassley and the other 10 Republicans on the committee voted for Gorsuch, while all the Democrats voted against him.

Before the vote, Grassley took those to task who said they would vote against the nomination because of the support for Gorsuch from advocacy groups.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/GORSUCH.mp3

OC………..the nomination” ;23

Grassley says it is interesting that liberals who oppose Gorsuch are now concerned about advocacy groups and their so-called “Dark Money” supporting the nominee.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/GORSUCH2.mp3

OC………that isn’t true” ;11

Grassley says advocacy groups ran ads supporting the last two Supreme Court Justices who were appointed by a Democratic president:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/GORSUCH3.mp3

OC……that they want” :19

Gorsuch’s nomination will now go to the full U-S Senate, where 60 votes are needed to approve his nomination.

The so-called “Nuclear Option” could be used to approve Gorsuch with a majority vote if a Democratic filibuster occurs.