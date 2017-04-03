GRASSLEY SPEAKS ON GORSUCH SUPREME COURT NOMINATION ADVANCING

By Woody Gottburg -
Committee chairman Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) arrives for a hearing with Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Sarah Saldana before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill December 2, 2015 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

The U-S Senate Judiciary Committee chaired by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley voted to approve Neil Gorsuch for the open seat on the Supreme Court Monday on an 11-9 vote.

Grassley and the other 10 Republicans on the committee voted for Gorsuch, while all the Democrats voted against him.

Before the vote, Grassley took those to task who said they would vote against the nomination because of the support for Gorsuch from advocacy groups.


Grassley says it is interesting that liberals who oppose Gorsuch are now concerned about advocacy groups and their so-called “Dark Money” supporting the nominee.


Grassley says advocacy groups ran ads supporting the last two Supreme Court Justices who were appointed by a Democratic president:


Gorsuch’s nomination will now go to the full U-S Senate, where 60 votes are needed to approve his nomination.

The so-called “Nuclear Option” could be used to approve Gorsuch with a majority vote if a Democratic filibuster occurs.

