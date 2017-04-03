Coyote football to face Oklahoma in 2019

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota football will take on seven-time national champion Oklahoma on Sept. 7, 2019, at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium head coach Bob Nielson announced Monday.

It will be the first meeting between the two programs, and it means the Coyotes will take on a Big 12 foe in four consecutive seasons from 2018-21. South Dakota will face Kansas State to begin 2018, Oklahoma in 2019, Iowa State to begin 2020 and Kansas to start 2021.

South Dakota has filled 10 of 12 games of its 2019 campaign. The Coyotes are expected to play at home in weeks one and three, compete at Oklahoma and Northern Colorado in weeks two and four, respectively, and then complete an eight-game MVFC slate.

Non-conference play this fall includes road games at Drake and Bowling Green followed by a home opener against North Dakota. Non-conference play in 2018 includes a road trip to Kansas State, a home game against Northern Colorado, and a game at Weber State.