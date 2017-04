The Sioux City Council has approved spending over $451-thousand dollars to remodel the interior of the Long Lines Family Recreation Center.

The money will pay for installation of new handrails, contoured bench seating and arena sports flooring in the old auditorium along with polishing concrete treads.

The vote on the project was 4-1 with Mayor Bob Scott voting no.

Bids will be received on April 11th with work on the project to be fully completed by August 24th.