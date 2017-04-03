BRANSTAD PREPS FOR CHINA MEETINGS

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad says he’ll have private meetings with members of Congress this week to discuss his consideration as U.S. ambassador to China.

Branstad is scheduled to be in Washington through Thursday:

He says he’ll meet with members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and officials at the State Department.

Branstad has been to China six times previously and says that learning process includes picking up more of the Chinese language:

President Donald Trump announced last year that he would nominate Branstad as ambassador to China.

If confirmed by the Senate, Branstad will resign as governor and is expected to be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds.