TOLERANCE WEEK ACTIVITIES BEGIN MONDAY

The first of several scheduled events begin today (Monday) as part of the 12th annual Tolerance Week observance in Siouxland.

Spokesman Bruce Miller says World War Two Holocaust survivor Inge Auerbacher will speak at the first event on the University of South Dakota campus:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/HOLO3.mp3

OC…..kicking things off. :07

Monday night the PBS documentary “America and the Holocaust” will be screened at Western Iowa Tech’s Cargill Auditorium at 6:30pm.

Then Tuesday at noon, Auerbacher will attend the opening of a Holocaust exhibit at the Sioux City Public Museum.

Miller says the signature event of the week takes place Thursday at the Orpheum Theater when a play based on Auerbacher’s life, “The Star of My Heart”, is performed:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/HOLO4.mp3

OC…13 schools. :17

Auerbacher was just a young girl around 10 years old when she was taken to the Nazi death camp.

All of the Tolerance Week events are free to the public.