ORANGE CITY MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON

An Orange City man has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two teenagers.

19 year old Axel Reyes was sentenced Friday to two concurrent terms after previously pleading guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse in Sioux County District Court.

Investigators say Reyes provided alcohol to a 14-year-old last fall and had sex with her while she was intoxicated.

He was arrested February 3rd and while in custody, another 14-year-old reported that Reyes had sexually assaulted her against her will in January.

Reyes must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.