HOLOCAUST EXHIBITS ON DISPLAY AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

Sioux City’s Public Museum has a pair of exhibits on display remembering the Holocaust of World War Two for Tolerance Week.

Curator Matt Anderson says the traveling exhibit, “Diaries of Humanity”, is on loan from The Institute for Holocaust Education in Omaha:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/HOLO5.mp3

OC…….end of the war. ;16

The display includes some archival material never released to the public, including a birthday greeting written from a camp in Latvia, a note from a young woman hiding in the Warsaw Ghetto and a letter written by a US Army soldier the day that the Dachau camp was liberated.

The other exhibit shows a series of photos taken by a Sioux City soldier who helped liberate the Ahlem concentration camp near Hanover, Germany in April of 1945:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/HOLO6.mp3

OC……..horrible shape. :20

Tott put the photos in a shoe box and did not look at them until 1997 when he read a notice in a veteran’s newsletter from an Ahlem survivor seeking the GI who had taken photos during the camp’s liberation.

He contacted the survivor and eventually found 15 others before his death on March 1, 2005 at the age of 80.

Both exhibits will remain on display through April.