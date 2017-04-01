C.J. BOX – VICIOUS CIRCLE: A Joe Pickett Novel

Author: C.J. Box

Book: VICIOUS CIRCLE: A Joe Pickett Novel

Publishing: G.P. Putnam’s Sons (March 21, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

The past comes back to haunt game warden Joe Pickett and his family with devastating effect in the thrilling new novel from #1 New York Times–bestselling author C. J. Box.

The plane circled in the dark. Joe Pickett could just make out down below a figure in the snow and timber, and then three other figures closing in. There was nothing he could do about it. And Joe knew that he might be their next target.

The Cates family had always been a bad lot. Game warden Joe Pickett had been able to strike a fierce blow against them when the life of his daughter April had been endangered, but he’d always wondered if there’d be a day of reckoning. He’s not wondering any longer. Joe knows they’re coming after him and his family now. He has his friend Nate by his side, but will that be enough this time? All he can do is prepare…and wait for them to make the first move.