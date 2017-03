Sioux City’s Police Department has received a donation of 20 infant/child car seats.

Capt. Lisa Claey’s says the donation is from the family of Yvonne Anderson, who was involved in many volunteer efforts revolving around children and youth:

Claeys says officers will provide car seats to families as they come across situations they deem appropriate:

The Anderson family hopes to donate more car seats in years to come.