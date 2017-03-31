GROUPS SEEKING FUNDING FOR WATER & SOIL INFRASTRUCTURE BILL

Town halls were held across Iowa Friday afternoon, to hold discussions on the new Water, Infrastructure, Soil and Economic Development (WISE) legislation introduced in the Iowa House last week.

Kip Murphy of Iowa Water and Land Legacy says the bill has a dozen co-sponsors to fund the Iowa Natural Resources and Recreation Trust Fund:

Murphy met with local residents in Sgt. Bluff and says while 63 per cent of voters approved the funding mechanism in 2010, the fund has sat empty since then:

Murphy says Representative Bobby Kaufmann has drafted the bill paying to fund the cleaning of Iowa’s waterways and improving habitat and recreational opportunities;

Local supporters hope to rally at the state capitol on April 11th to get more support for the bill.