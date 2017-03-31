EBERT TO SEEK CHANGE OF VENUE

Just days after a new trial date was set in her attempted murder case, a Cherokee, Iowa woman is now asking for her trial to be moved out of Plymouth County.

The attorney for 30 year old Melissa Ebert has filed a motion for change of venue, citing pretrial publicity.

Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond has filed a resistance to that motion.

Ebert is charged with two counts each of attempted murder, willful injury, and serious injury by motor vehicle and one count of O-W-I second offense in the two vehicle crash in Plymouth County back in September of 2015.

Court documents say Ebert threatened to kill herself and her passenger before veering her car into the path of an on-coming car.

Ebert had previously agreed to a plea deal in the case to serve a maximum of 12 years in prison, but she backed out of the agreement in January.

She is currently free on bond and scheduled to go to trial on June 6th.