WINNAVEGAS CELEBRATES 25TH ANNIVERSARY

WinnaVegas Casino Resort is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in Siouxland.

The Sloan, Iowa based casino held a ribbon cutting and champagne and cake reception Thursday afternoon.

Spokesman Michael Lewis says the casino will host a variety of promotions and specials in April to mark their anniversary, including a Cruise and Cash Sunday spectacular:

Over the past 25 years, WinnaVegas Casino Resort has grown from a bingo parlor to be the area’s largest casino with over 850 slots plus table games, poker room and a resort hotel with an event center and convention facilities.