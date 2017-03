WANATEE SENTENCING DELAYED

A SENTENCING DATE HAS BEEN DELAYED FOR ELIAS WANATEE OF SIOUX CITY.

WANATEE WAS CONVICTED OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER EARLIER THIS MONTH BY A POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY JURY IN COUNCIL BLUFFS.

WANATEE’S SENTENCING WILL NOW TAKE PLACE AT 1:30PM ON APRIL 27TH, IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

HE FACES UP TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON AFTER BEING FOUND GUILTY IN THE FATAL FEBRUARY, 2016 STABBING OF 50 YEAR OLD VERNON MACE OUTSIDE OF A HOME ON WEST FIRST STREET.

A MISTRIAL WAS DECLARED IN WANATEE’S FIRST TRIAL IN WOODBURY COUNTY LAST DECEMBER WHEN THAT JURY FAILED TO REACH A VERDICT IN THE CASE.

THE RE-TRIAL WAS MOVED TO COUNCIL BLUFFS ON A CHANGE OF VENUE ORDER.