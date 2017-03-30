ONE IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING ARMED ROBBERY & STABBING

An overnight robbery resulted in both the victim and the suspect being treated for stab wounds in Sioux City at the 800 block of 15th Street.

Police were dispatched to Unity Point/St. Luke’s Hospital around 1:30am after a person showed up at the hospital who had been stabbed several times with a knife during the robbery.

Investigators located the suspect after he went to Mercy Medical seeking treatment for his own knife wound, which police say was sustained during the struggle with the victim.

21 year old Colten R. Stroman of Sioux City was taken to the Woodbury County Jail after being treated at the hospital.

He is charged with first degree robbery.

The stabbing victim has been treated and released from St. Luke’s and that person’s name has not been released.

Police are continuing their investigation.