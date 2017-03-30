IOWA LAWMAKERS SCALE BACK ABORTION BILL (UPDATE)

Iowa Republican lawmakers have dropped plans for what would have been among the nation’s toughest abortion restrictions, retreating only a day after the proposal was announced.

House GOP lawmakers announced Wednesday they removed language from a bill that called for a ban on abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Instead, House Republicans are pursuing a ban on abortions after the 20th week of a pregnancy, unless the mother’s life or health are endangered.

Representative Shannon Lundgren, a Republican from Peosta, calls the 20-week ban an “incremental” approach:

Tom Chapman of the Iowa Catholic Conference says the church had concerns about the now-tabled abortion ban based on when a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Other proposals also were removed, including a 72-hour-waiting period and possible criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions.

Democrats and abortion rights opponents had criticized the proposals, calling them an assault on women.

It’s unclear when this issue may be debated in the full House.

Radio Iowa contributed to this update

Legislators said there wasn’t enough Republican support to pass the more far-reaching bill.

The bill in its latest form will again focus on banning most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, which is based on the disputed notion that a fetus can feel pain at that point.

