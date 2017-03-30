HOLY CROSS STUDENTS CREATE “BLANKETS OF CARE”

A group of Sioux City catholic school students have been working on a special project for patients of Mercy Medical’s Child Advocacy Center.

The Holy Cross School’s LIFE team has been making tie blankets to donate during this Lenten season.

The students purchased supplies with the money raised from a Jean’s Day and also a Jean’s Week for their teachers.

More than 40 students made 25 blankets after school.

Friday during their school Mass, Father Daniel Rupp will be blessing the blankets which will be delivered to Mercy next week.