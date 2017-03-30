ALLEGED DRUG DEAL RESULTS IN DOUBLE STABBING

A drug transaction gone bad early Thursday appears to be the cause of a stabbing that sent both people involved to the hospital with stab wounds.

Sioux City police say the overnight robbery happened in the 800 block of 15th Street.

Officers were dispatched to Unity Point/St. Luke’s Hospital around 1:30am after a woman, identified as McKenzie Jewett, showed up at the hospital with several stab wounds to her hand and eyebrow area.

She was treated and released.

The suspect, 21 year old Colten R. Stroman of Sioux City was found at Mercy Medical Center where he was being treated for a stab wound he obtained in the alleged struggle with Jewett.

Court documents state that Stroman contacted Jewett to purchase six grams of marijuana, and that when she arrived, Stroman, who was wearing a mask, allegedly assaulted her with a knife.

Stroman was taken to the Woodbury County Jail after being treated and released from the hospital on a first degree robbery charge.