WOMEN UNITED AWARD COMMUNITY PROGRAM GRANTS

SEVEN LOCAL AGENCIES HAVE BEEN AWARDED GRANTS FOR PROGRAMS SERVING A VARIETY OF NEEDS FOR SIOUXLAND RESIDENTS.

WOMEN UNITED OF THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND PRESENTED NEARLY $60-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN CHECKS TO THE AGENCIES.

RITA DONNELLY OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT’S “PROJECT LIFESAVER” SAYS THE FUNDS WILL HELP PROVIDE A TRACKING SYSTEM FOR AUTISTIC OR SPECIAL NEEDS CHILDREN AND ADULTS WHO MAY BECOME LOST:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/GRANTS.mp3

OC…….. MAKE IT BACK HOME. ;14

IT’S THE THIRD YEAR PROJECT LIFESAVER HAS RECEIVED ONE OF THE GRANTS.

ALISON JUSTICE OF THE CENTER FOR SIOUXLAND’S BRIDGES WEST PROGRAM ACCEPTED A GRANT FOR THEIR TRANSITIONAL HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/GRANTS2.mp3

OC…….OUR CLIENTS PRESENTS. ;17

THE PROGRAM PROVIDES SAFE, TEMPORARY SHELTER FOR HOMELESS FAMILIES AND INDIVIDUALS.

OTHER GRANT RECIPIENTS INCLUDED THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND, HARVEST INC’S UP FROM THE EARTH PROGRAM, THE CRITTENTON CENTER, WOMEN AWARE AND GIGI’S PLAYHOUSE.