SOUTH DAKOTA JUVENILE CRIME NUMBERS DECLINE

An oversight panel monitoring South Dakota’s juvenile justice overhaul says that new juvenile commitments to the Department of Corrections have dropped significantly since it passed in 2015.

The oversight group’s first annual report says that new commitments to the department declined 43 percent – from 193 to 110 – between fiscal years 2015 and 2016, which ended June 30th.

Governor Dennis Daugaard says the overhaul focused on reducing costs while improving public safety and holding juveniles accountable:

He says the state is making progress by providing better support services for youth and families, increasing the use of diversion programs and expanding community-based programming.