Sioux City’s K-Mart store has officially closed.

Signs are posted on the front of the store and employees were removing fixtures from the building Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman says the store’s final day of operations was Sunday.

The store was one of 78 K-Mart’s and 26 Sears locations around the country that parent company Sears Holdings announced back on January 4th would be closed in the spring.

The company says the stores that were shut down have not been profitable.