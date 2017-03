ROSTERS PICKED FOR ANNUAL IOWA SHRINE FOOTBALL GAME

SEVERAL OF THE TOP GRADUATING HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS IN THE AREA HAVE BEEN SELECTED TO THE 45TH ANNUAL SHRINE ALL STAR FOOTBALL GAME THIS SUMMER IN CEDAR FALLS.

THE PLAYERS WERE INTRODUCED AT A TUESDAY NIGHT BANQUET AT SIOUX CITY’S ABU BEKR SHRINE TEMPLE.

RASHAN DAVIS OF SIOUX CITY NORTH WILL PLAY FOR THE NORTH SQUAD:

DAVIS HOPES TO ATTEND THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA, BUT IS UNDECIDED ON PLAYING FOOTBALL THERE.

ALSO SELECTED WAS JACKSON WRIGHT OF SGT BLUFF LUTON.

WRIGHT’S SELECTION IS CAPPING A SENIOR YEAR WHERE HE RECENTLY COMPETED IN A STATE TITLE GAME IN BASKETBALL.

HE WILL PLAY TACKLE IN COLLEGE AT THE UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX FALLS:

ALSO MAKING THE NORTH SQUAD WAS DANIEL BISHOP OF HINTON.

THE NORTH WILL BE COACHED BY GREG THOMAS OF HUMBOLDT AND THE SOUTH SQUAD BY PAUL PATTERSON OF NORWALK.

THE SHRINE ALL STAR GAME TAKES PLACE JULY 29TH AT THE UNI-DOME IN CEDAR FALLS.