EBERT GRANTED NEW TRIAL DATE

Another new trial date has been set for a Cherokee, Iowa woman charged in a two vehicle crash in Plymouth County back in September of 2015.

30 year old Melissa Ebert will now stand trial June 6th at 9:00 a.m. in Plymouth County District Court.

She was scheduled to go to trial next Tuesday.

Ebert is charged with two counts each of attempted murder, willful injury, and serious injury by motor vehicle and one count of O-W-I second offense.

Court documents say Ebert threatened to kill herself and her passenger, Damian Johnson, before veering her car into the path of an on-coming car driven by Dustin Boll of Le Mars in the 2015 accident.

Ebert had previously agreed to a plea deal in the case to serve a maximum of 12 years in prison but she backed out of the agreement in January.

She is currently free on bond.