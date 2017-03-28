TOLERANCE WEEK EVENTS TO RECALL THE HOLOCAUST

Several local area events are coming up as part of the 12th annual Tolerance Week that is set for April 3rd through the 7th.

Organizer Lou Ann Lindblade says the first event takes place Monday and features a presentation from a survivor of the Holocaust of World War Two:

Inge Auerbacher was just a young girl around 10 years old when she was taken to the Nazi death camp.

Monday night the PBS documentary “America and the Holocaust” will be screened at Western Iowa Tech’s Cargill Auditorium at 6:30pm.

Next Tuesday, April 4th, at noon, Auerbacher will attend the opening of an exhibit at the Sioux City Public Museum:

A light lunch will be served and you must RSVP to the Public Museum by Thursday if you plan to attend.

Selected photos by the late Vernon Tott of Sioux City, a tank driver who took photos of the newly liberated prisoners at the German concentration camp Alhem will also be displayed there.

All of the events are free thanks to the Kathy and Jerry Weiner Foundation and grants from the Gilchrist Foundation and Humanities Iowa.

A complete list of events may be found online at toleranceweek.com.