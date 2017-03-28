Shipley Returns to BC as Member of Coaching Staff

Briar Cliff men’s basketball head coach Mark Svagera has named former Charger great Jake Shipley as the new assistant coach for the Charger men’s basketball program. Shipley returns to BC after graduating in 2013. Shipley will be joined on Svagera’s coaching staff by Ron Schultz for his 36th season.

“I’m thrilled to have Jake Shipley coming back to Briar Cliff to join the coaching staff. Jake has a strong passion and commitment to Briar Cliff Basketball,” remarked coach Svagera. “He is a hard worker who will be an immediate asset in recruiting and is also a great teacher of the game. Jake will be outstanding working with our players and I’m excited for Jake to get here and get started.” “

Shipley began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Dakota Wesleyan for the 2014-15 season. He served as the junior varsity head coach for the Tigers and was also in charge of recruiting and scouting reports. Shipley helped the Tigers go 32-5 during his lone season with the program with DWU winning the GPAC and finishing as the national runner-up at the NAIA national tournament. Shipley then moved on to Jamestown where he was the head assistant coach for the Jimmies from 2015-17. He organized player development in the off-season and was also in charge of recruiting and scouting reports. Shipley was also co-academic coordinator and co-strength and conditioning coach. He helped guide the Jimmies to a 35-26 record in his two seasons and a 2017 conference championship.

Shipley finished his Charger basketball career 12th on the all-time scoring list with 1,485 points after appearing in only six games as a freshman. He was a back-to-back All-American for the Cliff, earning first team honors as a junior and was honorable mention during his senior season. Shipley was also the GPAC Player of the Year and was a three-time first team all-conference player, being named to the team as a sophomore, junior and senior. Shipley currently sits eighth all-time in 3-pointers made in a career with 167

Schultz will be with the Cliff for his 40th season overall after playing for the Chargers for four years and serving on the coaching staff for 36 seasons. Schultz has helped BC reach the national tournament the past three seasons and also aided in guiding the Chargers to back-to-back GPAC regular season championships. During his playing days, Schultz scored 1,353 career points for the Blue and Gold, including the first basket in Briar Cliff history. He coached 22 seasons with NAIA and Briar Cliff Hall of Fame coach Ray Nacke, guiding the Chargers to 11 national tournaments and a No. 1 ranking in 1981. Schultz also coached seven seasons under Todd Barry with the Cliff qualifying for a pair of national tournaments and Schultz coached six season with Nic Nelson, helping BC reach the national tournament on four occasions, including a run to the Elite 8.

“I have been very fortunate to have worked with some great coaches in Ray Nacke, Todd Barry and Nic Nelson,” said coach Schultz. “Men who are great teachers and great leaders who have built a strong tradition at Briar Cliff. I look forward to continued success with coach Svagera.”

Briar Cliff will open up the 2017-18 season on October 31 with a road game at Waldorf at 7 p.m.