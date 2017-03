SEVEN PEOPLE ESCAPE EARLY MORNING HOUSE FIRE

SEVEN PEOPLE ARE HOMELESS FOLLOWING A FIRE EARLY TUESDAY MORNING AT 2515 COURT STREET.

LT. RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THOSE RESIDENTS HAD SAFELY EXITED THE BUILDING WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED SHORTLY BEFORE 1AM, BUT THE OUTCOME COULD HAVE BEEN TRAGIC IF ONE OF THEM HAD NOT WOKE UP AND DISCOVERED THE FIRE:

COLLINS SAYS THAT’S WHY IT IS CRITICAL TO KEEP BATTERIES IN YOUR SMOKE ALARMS AND TEST THEM REGULARLY.

HE SAYS THE FIRE STARTED IN THE ATTIC AND SPREAD INTO INSULATION:

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE WILL PROVIDE FREE SMOKE ALARMS TO THOSE WHO NEED THEM.

YOU MAY CALL 279-6377 TO FIND OUT MORE.

THE HOUSE HAS BEEN RED TAGGED BY THE CITY AND THE RED CROSS IS ASSISTING THE DISPLACED RESIDENTS.

