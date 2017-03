The Nebraska State Patrol has released more information about the death of an an Omaha Tribal Police Officer.

The State Patrol says 59 year old Sgt. Curtis Blackbird was responding to a call Sunday morning in Walthill, Nebraska when he ran into a construction crane.

The patrol says the crane was obscured by thick fog in a work zone on Nebraska Highway 94.

Sgt. Blackbird had served with the tribal police for 17 years and was also an E-M-T.