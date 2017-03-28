DIABETES ALERT DAY HAS A SIMPLE CHECK TEST

Tuesday is Diabetes Alert Day and area residents are being urged to take a simple, online survey to determine if they might be headed down a hazardous path.

Katie Jones, program manager at the Iowa Department of Public Health, says it only takes a minute to complete the test.

The website is: Do I Have Prediabetes-dot-org.

Jones says about one in every three Iowans are pre-diabetic and most of them don’t know it.

About one in 12 Iowans have diabetes and one in four have it and don’t know it.

By knowing your risk level, Jones says Iowans can make a few key lifestyle changes to stave off type 2 diabetes.

Pre-diabetes can often be reversed through modest weight loss — 5 to 7 percent of body weight — and making small changes to increase healthy eating and moderate physical activity.

Radio Iowa