VANDALS DAMAGE MIRACLE LEAGUE COMPLEX

Vandals have struck at Sioux City’s Miracle League complex in Riverside Park, damaging the area around the concession stand.

City Crews spent much of Monday cleaning up the mess from overnight.

Police say thieves broke into the concession area and shirts and equipment were strewn everywhere.

Thankfully, none of the major pieces of equipment were stolen.

Drinking fountains were torn away from the wall and restroom windows were broken.

Police were notified by a passerby who discovered the damage.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Sioux City Police Crimestoppers line at 258-TIPS.

Photos courtesy KMEG/KPTH