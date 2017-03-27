THREE CHARGED IN IRETON STANDOFF (UPDATE)

Updated 3pm 3/27/17

Authorities confirm that three people were arrested following a standoff at a home in Ireton, Iowa this morning.

Several Sioux and Plymouth County police and deputies responded to a call at 602 East Street around 3:30am Monday.

A neighbor found two of their vehicles had been broken into.

Hawarden Police say as the victims were looking at their vehicles, one of the occupants came out of the East Street home and confronted the victims.

Police say during the confrontation a shotgun was displayed and a threat was made to shoot the victims of the car burglary.

After a 3 hour standoff, three residents inside the house surrendered peacefully and were taken into custody.

32 year old Vincent Gabriel Martinez-Perez of Ireton is charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

25 year old David Anthony Burton of Sioux Falls, SD was charged with Aggravated Assault.

A 16 year-old male from Ireton was charged with 2 counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree and 1 count of Theft in the 3rd Degree.

Perez Martinez and Burton are both in custody at the Sioux County Jail.

The 16 year-old is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Cherokee.

