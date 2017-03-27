STABBING SUSPECT TURNS HIMSELF IN

Sioux City Police have arrested the suspect wanted in the stabbing of four people in an altercation early Sunday morning in the downtown area.

Officer Lori Noltze says 33 year old Jess Pinney of Sioux City turned himself in Monday morning.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/ARREST.mp3

OC……aggravated assault. :10

Noltze says police were called to a disturbance in the 1000 block of 4th Street around 2:15am where Pinney and a woman were having an altercation.

Four bystanders tried to come to her assistance:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/ARREST2.mp3

OC……tried to inrtervene. ;13

The four victims were stabbed with a knife.

They were each treated and released from Mercy Medical Center.