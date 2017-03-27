SD LAWMAKERS FAIL TO OVERRIDE GUN VETOS

The state House has failed to overcome Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s veto of a bill that would have allowed people who can legally carry a concealed handgun in South Dakota to do so without a permit.

State representatives voted 36-33 Monday to for the bill, falling short of the two-thirds support required to override the veto.

Daugaard said in his veto message that he disagrees with the idea that the state’s current concealed carry laws infringe on Second Amendment rights. He says South Dakota’s permit process is simple and straightforward.

The representatives also couldn’t muster enough support to override Daugaard’s veto of a bill that would have allowed people to bring guns into the state Capitol.

The House voted 42-27 Monday to override the veto, short of the two-thirds majority required.