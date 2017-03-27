A NEW DAY & LOCATION FOR PROMENADE CONCERTS

Some big changes are coming to the Fridays on the Promenade this summer.

Ragen Cote of Downtown Partners says the concerts are moving from 4th and Virginia to a new day of the week and location:

And Cote says a new name comes with the changes too:

Cote says the shows are moving up 4th Street to the Public Museum lawn because of work being done at the Virginia Street location:

The concerts start June 1st.

One thing that won’t change is the low price. The live music will still cost just three dollars per person to enjoy the concerts.