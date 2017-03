SOME RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES IN DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA WILL HAVE THEIR WATER SUPPLY TEMPORAILY TURNED OFF TUESDAY.

THE CITY SAYS THE SHUTOFF WILL BEGIN AROUND 9AM, AFFECTING MAINLY THE SOUTHEASTERN QUADRANT OF TOWN.

IT’S SO WATER EXTENSION WORK CAN TAKE PLACE ON THE CITY’S NEW WASTEWATYER TREATMENT PLANT.

WATER SERVICE IN THE AFFECTED AREA MAY BE OFF UNTIL AT LEAST 4PM TUESDAY.

ANYONE WITH QUESTIONS SHOULD CONTACT THE DAKOTA CITY HALL AT 402-987-3448.