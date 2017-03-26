SIOUX CITTY POLICE SEARCH FOR STABBING SUSPECT

Sioux City Police are searching for a male suspect they say stabbed four people in an altercation early Sunday morning in the downtown area.

Police responded to the disturbance in the 1000 block of 4th Street around 2:15am.

Investigators say an altercation happened between a man and a woman, and the four victims tried to come to her assistance.

All four suffered stab wounds from the suspect, who then drove away from the scene.

Police say they know who the assailant is, but he had not been located as of Sunday night.

The four victims were treated and released from Mercy Medical Center.