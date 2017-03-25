TWO BUSINESSES TO EXPAND IN BRIDGEPORT AREA

Two more companies hope to operate facilities in Sioux City’s Bridgeport Industrial Park.

City staff has negotiated proposals from Tritz Pallet Incorporated and Monterey Management, LLC to sell a 21-acre site that includes a spec building that the city developed with a private contractor last year.

Tritz Pallet plans to relocate and expand their business by purchasing the spec building and constructing an additional 140,000 sq. ft. building to the north.

The $6 million project will add at least 25 new employees.

The other project with Logistics company, Monterey Management, LLC, will utilize nine and a half acres to develop four separate buildings to service inbound and outbound trucks servicing businesses in the area.

That development will create 38 new jobs with an $11.7 million investment.

The two companies would provide support for the new Seaboard Triumph Foods pork plant.

The City Council will be asked to consider the proposals for the sale of land in Bridgeport from the two companies on Monday.

Development agreements for each project will be presented to the City Council in May.