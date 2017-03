TWO OF THE BIGGEST NAMES IN SOUTHERN CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC WILL HEADLINE A SHOW AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

TRAVIS TRITT AND THE CHARLIE DANIELS BAND WILL HEADLINE THE SHOW SCHEDULED FOR OCTOBER 1ST.

LEE ROY PARNELL AND THE SCOOTER BROWN BAND WILL ALSO PERFORM IN THE SHOW.

TICKETS GO ON SALE SATURDAY AT 10AM AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER BOX OFFICE AND ONLINE AT TYSON CENTER DOT COM.