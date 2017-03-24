PRICHARD CONSIDERS RUN FOR GOVERNOR OF IOWA

A Democratic state lawmaker has filed paperwork to consider running for Iowa governor in 2018.

Rep. Todd Prichard of Charles City announced Thursday that he’s formed an exploratory committee for the upcoming gubernatorial race.

Prichard, an attorney and veteran, says he’s considering a run because he disagrees with the current Republican administration’s efforts on jobs and wages.

One other Democrat, former Iowa Department of Natural Resources director Rich Leopold, already has announced a run for governor.