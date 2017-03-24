POLICE OFFICER INJURED IN OVERNIGHT ACCIDENT

A Sioux City Police Officer was injured overnight after his S-U-V was involved in a collision with a vehicle driven by a suspected intoxicated driver.

The accident happened on Leech Avenue and police say the officer was transported to the hospital with non serious injuries.

The name of the injured officer has not been released.

A statement on the police department’s Facebook page says they are thankful that his injuries are not worse, and for the assistance provided by Sioux City Fire Rescue and Paramedics.

Photo by Sioux City Police